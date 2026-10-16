Türkiye aims to strengthen capital market crime laws by 2027

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek announced on Friday that Türkiye aims to complete legal changes strengthening its fight against capital market crimes by early 2027, outlining measures to address coordinated fund transactions and improve market transparency.

Regulatory overhaul

Speaking on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Simsek said relevant institutions are implementing significant regulations, taking into account assessments by international index providers. Regulations introduced by the Capital Markets Board have already strengthened information flows and made ultimate share ownership more transparent, he noted.

A fund guide announced at the end of August enabled weekly disclosure of hedge fund portfolios, alongside announcements when funds traded on the Turkish Electronic Fund Trading Platform — known as TEFAS — cross specified shareholding thresholds. The measures also introduced concentration limits for funds and required borrowing transactions to take place on organized markets on a collateralized basis.

Market integrity

Simsek said authorities would closely monitor the results and take any additional steps without delay in consultation with stakeholders. "Our priority is to complete the liquidation of problematic funds and protect investors' rights," he said, adding that sanctions will be applied resolutely against those who disrupt the fair and competitive functioning of markets. "Our goal is to establish a transparent, reliable, and efficient capital market where investor rights are protected," he stated.