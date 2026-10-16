Pope Leo XIV recovering after lung surgery

Recovery update

Pope Leo XIV's condition showed steady improvement on Friday, four days after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, according to an official Vatican statement. Blood tests and a chest X-ray taken Friday morning confirmed positive progress in the pontiff's overall health status.

The 70-year-old pope's medical team noted that respiratory physical therapy sessions had continued without interruption. He is now able to carry out his normal daily activities entirely independently, the doctors added.

Surgical procedure

The pontiff underwent the operation on Tuesday after physicians identified a cancerous growth requiring removal of the lower lobe of his right lung. The procedure took place at Gemelli Hospital — the same facility that has traditionally treated popes for significant medical conditions.