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Turkish, Azerbaijani foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish, Azerbaijani foreign ministers meet in Ankara

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14:59, 29/10/2026, Thursday
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Turkish, Azerbaijani foreign ministers meet in Ankara
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara on Thursday, discussing bilateral relations on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States foreign ministers' meeting which runs through Friday under the theme of Turkic century unity.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara for bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States foreign ministers' meeting, according to diplomatic sources.

Turkic diplomats convene in Ankara

The encounter occurred as Fidan welcomed senior diplomats from across the Turkic world to the annual gathering, which concludes on Friday. Officials provided no further details regarding the specific substance of the discussions between the two ministers, though the meeting reflects the deepening strategic alignment between the allied capitals.

The ministers posed for a group photograph ahead of the formal sessions, marking the start of deliberations on regional cooperation.

Organization promotes unity initiative

This year's summit operates under the theme "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed," emphasizing linguistic and political cohesion among member states. The Organization of Turkic States, founded in 2009 and previously known as the Turkic Council, comprises Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan as full members.

Turkmenistan, Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Economic Cooperation Organization hold observer status within the bloc.

Titles :hakan fidanjeyhun bayramovorganization of turkic statestürkiye-azerbaijan relationsturkic centuryankaraazerbaijan
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