Greece passes ban on social media for children under 15

The Greek parliament on Friday approved legislation banning children under 15 from using major social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, effective Jan. 1, 2027, according to Tovima. The bill preserves access to educational resources and communication services.

Verification requirements

Platforms must verify user ages through digital tokens confirming eligibility without disclosing identities. The law targets platform access rather than general connectivity, with regulators retaining authority to expand the restricted list.

Political divisions

The ruling New Democracy party secured passage solely through its own majority, while main opposition PASOK abstained and remaining opposition groups rejected the measure. The legislation reflects mounting governmental pressure on technology companies to safeguard minors across the European Union.