Home
World
America
Burnham tells Trump UK ready to help open Strait of Hormuz

Burnham tells Trump UK ready to help open Strait of Hormuz

Yenişafak English AA
00:14, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:23, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Burnham tells Trump UK ready to help open Strait of Hormuz
AA
US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the United Kingdom stands prepared to assist international efforts to end the Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, telling US President Donald Trump that London shares Washington's absolute conviction that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons.


British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday told US President Donald Trump that the United Kingdom stands ready to contribute to efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to reporters following their talks in New York, Burnham confirmed that London was prepared to assist efforts to halt the fighting. "We're with you that Iran must never be a nuclear power," he told Trump, adding that the UK sought to help "open the Strait [of Hormuz]."

Trade, Falklands and immigration

The discussions also touched on bilateral trade, the Falkland Islands, and immigration controls, with Burnham stressing his "commitment to get [immigration] to a controlled approach." When asked whether the British leader was "a man you can do business with," Trump replied: "Yeah, I do. I think he's a natural business person... He gets it. He understands what he has to do." The US president separately noted there was "tremendous patriotism in Britain" but that the country had been "waiting for good leadership."

From clashes to common ground

The meeting marked a significant shift in relations between the two politicians, who had previously clashed sharply over policy. In 2017, Burnham — then mayor of Greater Manchester — declared the president would not be welcome in the city, and two years later pledged to refuse a meeting with Trump if he visited. Since entering Downing Street in July, however, the prime minister has emphasized finding "common ground" with opponents, telling Trump on Tuesday that "this relationship matters so much to us" and pledging to build on their established connection.

Burnham entered Downing Street in July after winning the Makerfield by-election, having previously served as mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017. The Labour leader has stressed the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic ties despite previous clashes with the Republican administration.

Titles :andy burnhamdonald trumpunited kingdomstrait of hormuzmiddle east conflictuk-us relationsiran nuclear programfalkland islandsimmigration policy
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026