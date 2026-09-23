



British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday told US President Donald Trump that the United Kingdom stands ready to contribute to efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to reporters following their talks in New York, Burnham confirmed that London was prepared to assist efforts to halt the fighting. "We're with you that Iran must never be a nuclear power," he told Trump, adding that the UK sought to help "open the Strait [of Hormuz]."

Trade, Falklands and immigration

The discussions also touched on bilateral trade, the Falkland Islands, and immigration controls, with Burnham stressing his "commitment to get [immigration] to a controlled approach." When asked whether the British leader was "a man you can do business with," Trump replied: "Yeah, I do. I think he's a natural business person... He gets it. He understands what he has to do." The US president separately noted there was "tremendous patriotism in Britain" but that the country had been "waiting for good leadership."

From clashes to common ground

The meeting marked a significant shift in relations between the two politicians, who had previously clashed sharply over policy. In 2017, Burnham — then mayor of Greater Manchester — declared the president would not be welcome in the city, and two years later pledged to refuse a meeting with Trump if he visited. Since entering Downing Street in July, however, the prime minister has emphasized finding "common ground" with opponents, telling Trump on Tuesday that "this relationship matters so much to us" and pledging to build on their established connection.

Burnham entered Downing Street in July after winning the Makerfield by-election, having previously served as mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017. The Labour leader has stressed the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic ties despite previous clashes with the Republican administration.