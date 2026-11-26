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Call for compromise

European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday urged EU leaders to approach negotiations on the bloc's next long-term budget constructively and in a spirit of compromise, stressing the need to reach a timely agreement. His appeal came ahead of a special EU summit in Brussels.

“Now it is time for all of the leaders to participate in this debate, with open mind, a constructive approach, and the sense of compromise, because we need to approve this budget timely. That means by the end of this year, and for this, we need to reach unanimity,” Costa said. He emphasized that an agreement would require all member states to listen to one another and take into account each other's positions to find common ground.

Three issues on the table

Costa identified three main issues for discussion: the overall size of the budget, the distribution of funds among different priorities, and agreement on a balanced and effective package of new EU revenue sources to keep national contributions at reasonable levels. EU leaders are due to discuss the proposal at the special summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, as disputes over the 2028-2034 multiannual financial framework continue among member states.

The proposed budget aims to support key EU priorities, including farmers, cities, and regions, while increasing investment in security, defense, and competitiveness. Costa's proposal envisages a budget 10% smaller than the European Commission's original plan, a reduction of €204 billion ($224 billion) at current prices.

Contributions and the Ukraine loan

Under the proposal, average national contributions would increase slightly from 0.80% to 0.82% of member states' gross national income, while remaining close to current levels. Another contentious issue is a proposed €45 billion ($49 billion) loan to Ukraine, with Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria opposing participation, while Germany and several other member states have made it a condition of a broader budget agreement.

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