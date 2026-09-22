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Erdogan urges Palestinian state recognition at UN, decries Abbas exclusion

Erdogan urges Palestinian state recognition at UN, decries Abbas exclusion

Elif Şanlı
23:15, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:16, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Erdogan urges Palestinian state recognition at UN, decries Abbas exclusion
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that Türkiye will speak for Palestinian statehood despite Mahmoud Abbas' continued exclusion from the world body, urging nations yet to recognize Palestine to reconsider their stance amid what he described as catastrophic conditions in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged the United Nations General Assembly to recognize Palestinian statehood, condemning the continued exclusion of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from the world body's annual session as an injustice that "wounds consciences."

Erdogan defends absent Abbas at UN podium

Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan highlighted Abbas' two-year absence from the chamber as a moral failing for the international community. "Palestinian President Mr. Abbas has been unable to be in this hall for two consecutive years. This injustice against our Palestinian brothers and sisters wounds consciences," he said, insisting that Türkiye would continue to advocate for Palestinian sovereignty regardless of who occupies the podium.

Erdogan pledged to serve as the voice for Palestinian statehood in Abbas' stead, reaffirming Ankara's commitment to the cause. "Although Mr. Abbas cannot be here in person, just as we did last year, we will be the voice of a free and sovereign state of Palestine," he told delegates, adding that recognition of Palestinian independence remains essential for regional stability.

Call for diplomatic recognition

The Turkish leader directly challenged member states that have withheld recognition of Palestine, framing the issue as an urgent moral imperative. "Today, once again, I call on all countries that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to reconsider their decisions," Erdogan said, noting that an independent and sovereign Palestinian state enjoys broad support across the Global South.

Gaza conditions condemned

Turning to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Erdogan delivered stark statistics on civilian casualties, particularly among children. He stated that the besieged enclave has become the world's largest cemetery for minors and the region with the highest rate of child amputations, underscoring the urgency of international intervention to halt the unfolding catastrophe.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganmahmoud abbaspalestinegaza stripun general assemblyunited nationsnew yorkturkish foreign policy
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