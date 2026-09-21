Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday urged the United States to leverage its influence to persuade Israel to abandon policies that undermine regional and global stability, warning that ongoing conflicts across the Middle East are reinforcing one another and obstructing diplomatic progress. Speaking at a panel titled "Türkiye-US Relations on the Eve of the Centennial" in New York, Fidan said Ankara and Washington share an interest in sovereign, stable states in the region, particularly Syria and Iraq. "In particular, we expect the United States to further use its influence to urge Israel to end its policies that undermine both regional and global peace and stability," he said.

He added that local solutions have a better chance of lasting success, before identifying three pressing challenges facing the region: the ongoing war with Iran, the risk of the Yemen conflict spreading to neighboring countries, and Israel's destabilizing actions. "These threats reinforce one another and obstruct diplomacy. Addressing them requires effective regional responsibility and close cooperation with the United States," he stated.

Regional security architecture

The minister highlighted the Mecca alliance between Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia as providing crucial regional ownership and institutional foundation for peace efforts. He described Gaza as a central test for regional security architecture, stating that a lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue remains essential for stability across the Middle East and beyond. Fidan noted that Ankara supports US President Donald Trump's efforts to bring the Gaza crisis to an end.

Century of diplomatic ties

Fidan said the bilateral relationship between Türkiye and the United States has demonstrated "time-tested enduring value," evolving from ties between geographically distant nations into an alliance with impact beyond their borders. He credited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Trump with having a "central role" in the current momentum. "Our task is to turn this momentum into concrete benefits and institutionalize our cooperation not only for our countries but also for maintaining peace and stability in our region," he added.