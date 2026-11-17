Cooking gas runs short

Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip have brought kerosene stoves, once kept by some as relics from an earlier era, back into daily use as shortages and soaring prices of cooking gas force residents to search for alternatives.

The shortage began after Israel launched its genocide on Gaza in October 2023 and closed the territory’s crossings, blocking the entry of goods, including cooking gas. Palestinians first turned to firewood for cooking and heating water, and when wood became scarce and expensive, many began burning cardboard, plastic, worn-out clothes and shoes.

A ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, and the crisis eased slightly, with Israel allowing between five and nine trucks carrying cooking gas into Gaza per day, except on Fridays and Saturdays, figures from Gaza’s Petroleum Authority showed. The quantities remained below Gaza’s minimum daily needs and below the levels stipulated under the humanitarian protocol of the agreement, according to Gaza’s government media office. By March, Israel has reduced deliveries to around four or five trucks and allowed them in on roughly two days per week.

Prices push residents to old stoves

With cooking gas scarce and fuel and firewood prices high, some Palestinians have turned to old kerosene stoves fueled with locally produced industrial diesel as a faster and cheaper way to cook meals and heat water. A liter of industrial diesel costs around 20 Israeli shekels ($6.7), compared with 70 to 120 shekels ($23.3-$40) for a kilogram of cooking gas on the black market, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Cooking gas distributed through Gaza’s Petroleum Authority costs 9.3 shekels ($3.1) per kilogram, but limited supplies mean families can wait as long as three months to receive a cylinder containing only six to eight kilograms. Those delays push many residents toward the black market, reinforcing demand for alternative fuel to operate old stoves.

Need for kerosene stoves

Hassan al-Shabrawi, a Palestinian civilian, was displaced several times before settling in the southern city of Khan Younis, where he opened a small workshop repairing old stoves. “We were displaced many times from Beit Hanoun (in the north,) and we have now been in Khan Younis for more than two years,” Shabrawi told Anadolu. “The severe Israeli blockade on Gaza pushed us to open a small shop to repair the stoves so we could make them available to people,” he said.

“In the past, these stoves existed and spare parts were available. Today, nothing is available,” Shabrawi said, adding that Gazans have also begun using Israeli war remnants and discarded materials to produce alternative industrial fuel by burning plastic, nylon, chairs and other waste. Some Palestinians collect plastic, nylon and fabrics from rubble and burn them in makeshift furnaces away from populated areas to produce the fuel, which has become a source of income for some residents and is used in some diesel vehicles and old kerosene stoves.

Shortages and high cooking gas prices have made such alternatives increasingly necessary, Shabrawi said. “Gas prices are high. A kilogram costs around 100 shekels and can reach 120 shekels ($33-$40),” he said, noting that “a family might get an eight-kilogram cylinder, but it only lasts several days. That is why the gas and firewood crisis has become so severe.” Before the genocide, a 12-kilogram cooking gas cylinder cost around 70 shekels.

Makeshift spare parts

The shortage extends beyond the stoves themselves to the spare parts Shabrawi needs to repair them. “Parts that once cost very little now cost many times more, even though an entire stove used to cost less than 50 shekels,” he said. Today, a kerosene stove can cost around 1,200 shekels ($400), with repair costs also rising because of scarce spare parts, according to Anadolu’s correspondent.

“People have started making the leather piece fitted beneath the stove from shoe leather so they can operate it and ease their suffering with whatever materials are available,” Shabrawi said. The leather component is used in the stove’s hand-operated air pump to generate the pressure needed for combustion. “Even the stove burners are no longer available, so people try to modify them or use other alternatives,” he added, saying that “All these things have become almost impossible, but we try to provide whatever we can so we can keep going and meet the most basic needs of people and ourselves.”

Return to the past

For 61-year-old Shawqi Abu Mughna, buying a kerosene stove was not a matter of choice but a direct consequence of gas and fuel shortages and rising prices. “I came looking for a stove to use instead of gas,” Abu Mughna, who is displaced in Khan Younis, told Anadolu. “Gas is expensive, and every so often we manage to fill the cylinder with eight kilograms, but that amount is not enough.”

“After the war, we went back to using things we had stopped using. We went back to the era of the kerosene stove -- even to before the stove,” he said. “People cannot afford gas, and even when they get eight kilograms, it does not last 20 days.” Abu Mughna added: “We have gone back to the Stone Age, to the days of our grandparents. There is no gas, no firewood, no fuel.”

From keepsake to daily use

Palestinian Khaled Hassan said economic hardship and rising gas and fuel prices also pushed him to buy a kerosene stove. “Because of the economic conditions, the high price of gas and the lack of fuel, we decided to buy the stove and use it in our daily lives to prepare food and heat water,” Hassan told Anadolu. “We are not working and cannot afford these prices,” he said.

Hassan recalled that before the war, such stoves had largely disappeared from everyday life. “This stove belonged to my grandfather and grandmother. We used to see it as an antique from the past and never thought we would use one ourselves,” he said, adding that “today, because of this war, we have been forced to use it and try to repair it.” Residents have also resorted to making their own alternative fuel from materials at hand. “We have started using an alternative industrial fuel made from plastic, nylon and other discarded materials because gas is so scarce,” Hassan said.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza by Israel’s genocide since October 2023, most of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at $71.4 billion. Israel also continues to restrict the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicines, medical supplies, shelter materials and prefabricated homes into Gaza, where around 2.4 million Palestinians live, including some 2.15 million displaced people, amid severe humanitarian conditions.

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