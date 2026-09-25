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Pope Leo XIV urges end to 'indifference' amid Mideast war

Pope Leo XIV urges end to 'indifference' amid Mideast war

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17:24, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 17:32, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Pope Leo XIV urges end to 'indifference' amid Mideast war
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Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV called on global leaders to reject indifference toward Middle East suffering as he began a four-day visit to France on Friday, urging dialogue over war while warning that artificial intelligence risks creating a "paradise of machines" that undermines human dignity.


Pope Leo XIV arrived at Paris-Orly Airport on Friday to begin his first apostolic visit to France since 2008 — a trip that immediately focused on the moral imperatives facing global leaders. Speaking shortly after his arrival, the pontiff stressed that the gravity of the situation in Iran and Lebanon should prompt a profound spiritual awakening among all people, warning that apathy toward such carnage wounds human dignity and cries out for divine justice.

"We cannot remain indifferent to such suffering that wounds human dignity and cries out to God for justice," Leo XIV said, specifically referencing the devastation across the Middle East. He urged the international community to pursue peaceful solutions, adding: "I therefore urge you never to resign yourselves to the prospect of war by considering it inevitable, but to tirelessly promote dialogue and diplomacy."

Warning against 'paradise of machines'

The pope also turned his attention to the ethical challenges posed by rapid technological advancement, cautioning against the dangers of artificial intelligence. He referred to French writer Georges Bernanos' 1947 essay "France Against the Robots," a work that critiqued the mechanization of modern life, warning that society must avoid becoming trapped in a "paradise of machines" that erodes human freedom and moral responsibility.

"There is an urgent need to train minds in ethical discernment, capable of recognizing what is morally good," Leo XIV said, noting that while technology has improved living standards, it carries an ambiguous character when divorced from ethical purpose. He emphasized that humanity must not surrender its autonomy to automated systems that promise efficiency at the cost of spiritual cultivation and individual accountability.

Four-day itinerary in France

Leo XIV's visit marks the first papal trip to France since 2008, with his schedule including meetings at UNESCO headquarters, a celebration at Notre-Dame de Paris and a vigil with young people at the Stade de France. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the pontiff upon his arrival at Orly Airport, with the two leaders expected to discuss pressing international issues including the regional conflicts and European values.

Approximately one million people are expected to gather in Paris on Friday and Saturday to participate in the religious ceremonies, according to the French Interior Ministry. Security forces have deployed roughly 14,000 police officers, gendarmes and soldiers across the capital, while the pope is scheduled to travel to Lourdes and Metz before returning to Rome on Monday.

Titles :pope leo xivfrancemiddle eastartificial intelligenceemmanuel macroniran warlebanon warnotre-dame de paris
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