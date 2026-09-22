



US President Donald Trump said he believes a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is imminent following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level week in New York on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed potential pathways to end the conflict that has stretched since February 2022, with Trump expressing optimism that both Kyiv and Moscow are ready to halt the fighting. "I think they're going to make a deal, and I don't want to say what the deal is," Trump said, noting that he has held extensive discussions on the matter with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Patriot production and military capability

During the bilateral meeting, Trump praised Ukraine's military effectiveness and raised the possibility of producing Patriot missile systems within the country. "We're talking about that. We'll be talking about that now," Trump said regarding domestic production of the air defense systems, describing Ukrainian manufacturing capabilities as "very capable" and its people as "really amazingly capable." He also highlighted recent Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian oil refining infrastructure, stating that attacks on diesel production facilities have delivered a serious hit to Russian energy capacity while also affecting global fuel prices.

Zelenskyy seeks winter deadline

Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency of ending hostilities before the onset of winter, expressing hope that Trump's involvement would accelerate peace efforts. "We will end this war, and President Trump will help us to end this war," Zelenskyy said, stressing that a resolution was needed "as quick as possible before winter." Trump acknowledged the human cost of the conflict, stating that both Putin and Zelenskyy want to see an end to the violence that has claimed thousands of lives since Russia's invasion began more than three years ago.