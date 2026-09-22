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Trump says Iran faces 'obliteration' or 'potential greatness'

Trump says Iran faces 'obliteration' or 'potential greatness'

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23:54, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 00:01, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Trump says Iran faces 'obliteration' or 'potential greatness'
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US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that senior members of his administration held a three-hour meeting with Iranian officials in New York, warning that Tehran faces a stark choice between "obliteration" and "potential greatness" while his envoys prepare for further talks in the coming days.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that senior aides concluded a three-hour meeting with Iranian officials in New York shortly before he addressed reporters, declaring that Tehran faces a choice between "obliteration" and "potential greatness" as his administration seeks to resolve tensions through diplomatic channels, according to Anadolu Agency. The encounter ended approximately one hour before Trump's press conference in Hamilton, Canada, where he appeared alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

New York talks

The president confirmed that his team engaged with the Iranian delegation earlier in the day, with discussions lasting three full hours before concluding around midday, according to Anadolu Agency. "Yeah, today. About an hour ago," Trump said when asked about the timing, describing the encounter as "very well" and noting that "It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours." He characterized the discussions as highly productive, stating that he could not envision Iranian reluctance to pursue the diplomatic track while confirming that "they had a very good meeting, very productive meeting, and they have another one scheduled in the very near future."

'Obliteration' warning

Trump framed the negotiations as an existential crossroads for the Islamic Republic, insisting that Washington seeks a constructive outcome despite the severe alternative he outlined for Tehran, according to Anadolu Agency. "In one case it's obliteration, and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country." He reiterated moments later that "There's two alternatives. One is a very bad thing, and another, it could lead to greatness for the country."

Envoys present

When questioned about the American participants, Trump directed queries toward US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were present at the Canadian event alongside the president. Witkoff offered a brief but optimistic assessment of the negotiations when pressed by reporters, stating: "I feel very good right now. I feel very good. It's a blessing working for President Trump," according to Anadolu Agency. The high-level encounter marks the latest attempt by the Trump administration to engage Tehran diplomatically amid ongoing regional tensions, with the follow-up meeting expected to take place in the coming days.

Titles :donald trumpiransteve witkoffjared kushnerus-iran relationsnew yorkdiplomacy
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