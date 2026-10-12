Home
Economy
World Economy
Fitch expects Strait of Hormuz reopening in early 2027

Fitch expects Strait of Hormuz reopening in early 2027

Elif Şanlı
21:58, 12/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Fitch expects Strait of Hormuz reopening in early 2027
File photo

Fitch Ratings said Monday its base case assumes a durable agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will be reached in the first quarter of 2027, even as sovereign credit ratings across the Middle East and North Africa remain resilient to the ongoing US-Iran war.

Fitch Ratings said Monday its base case assumes a durable agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will be reached in the first quarter of 2027, as sovereign credit ratings across the Middle East and North Africa remain resilient to the US-Iran war. Higher oil prices, recovering oil exports and large financial buffers have supported sovereign credit profiles, the rating agency said in a commentary accompanying its latest regional peer credit analysis. Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Iraq have borne the brunt of the conflict, facing sporadic attacks from Iran and regional proxies alongside disruptions to the main route for their hydrocarbon exports.

Regional resilience offsets war impact

Elsewhere in the region, factors including strong external support for Egypt and Jordan, rapid tourism growth in Egypt and healthy foreign direct investment in Morocco have helped offset the impact of higher oil prices. Modest fiscal reforms have also helped stabilize debt-to-GDP ratios, although authorities remain mindful of pressures on social stability, Fitch said. The region's average sovereign rating has remained unchanged over the past 12 months, with an upgrade for Oman and a downgrade for Bahrain both preceding the war.

Negative outlooks persist for Qatar, Israel

Three sovereigns carry negative outlooks while none holds a positive outlook, marking the weakest balance since late 2021. Negative outlooks for Qatar and Ras al Khaimah reflect war-related risks, with both recently removed from negative rating watches imposed at the height of hostilities. Qatar's outlook reflects its inability to export liquefied natural gas because of disruption in the strait, while Ras al Khaimah faces risks to a potentially transformative tourism project that supported an earlier upgrade. Israel also retains a negative outlook, reflecting an expected continued increase in public debt and war-related risks to growth and public finances.

Titles :fitch ratingsstrait of hormuzmiddle eastqatarisraelgcccredit ratingus-iran warsovereign debtras al khaimah
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026