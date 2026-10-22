Hundreds back Sally Rooney as UK halts book sales over Palestine Action ties

Open letter demands legislative amendment

Hundreds of writers, actors and musicians have signed an open letter published in the New Statesman supporting Irish author Sally Rooney and her publisher Faber, demanding that London amend anti-terror legislation that has forced the withdrawal of her books from UK shelves due to her financial support for Palestine Action. Signatories include Booker Prize-winning author Zadie Smith, Patrick Ness, Damian Barr and Juno Dawson; actors Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Tilda Swinton; musician Kate Nash; filmmaker Jonathan Glazer; and the Irish rap group Kneecap, according to the letter published Monday.

"Sally Rooney is a writer, not a terrorist. Her books must be available to the public," the letter stated, challenging the government's position on cultural figures who support proscribed organizations. The document described removing Rooney's works from circulation as an "affront to basic principles of free speech and expression so long taken for granted in this country," directly attributing the publisher's decision to "ill-conceived and draconian anti-terror legislation" that has created unprecedented legal hazards for British booksellers and distributors.

Publisher cites legal risks under terror laws

The UK government designated Palestine Action as a terrorist organization earlier this year, meaning that public support for the group and financial assistance to it can constitute criminal offenses punishable by up to 14 years in prison under British counter-terrorism statutes. Rooney previously stated that she would continue donating proceeds from her books to Palestine Action, arguing that the designation improperly equated acts of vandalism, demonstrations and disruptions at military bases with serious terror crimes targeting civilians.

Earlier this month, Rooney said Faber had determined it could "no longer supply my work within the UK," noting that the decision had been made with her full agreement and understanding of the potential legal implications for staff. "I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions," she said in a statement released through her representatives. "And I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences."

Signatories reject 'repressive absurdity'

The open letter categorically rejected what it termed censorship — "whether direct or indirect" — and urged the government to "change course," amending the legislation which has led to what the signatories characterized as a point of "repressive absurdity" in British cultural policy. "We categorically reject censorship – whether direct or indirect – and urge the government to change course, amending the legislation which has led us to this point of repressive absurdity," the letter added, according to Anadolu Agency.

Rooney's decision to prioritize her political commitments over UK market availability has drawn significant attention in international literary circles, with the author maintaining her stance despite the commercial implications for her publisher and the effective removal of her titles from British bookshops. The controversy highlights growing tensions between freedom of expression and counter-terrorism measures, as British cultural figures face increasing legal constraints on their activism and financial support for organizations critical of government foreign policy.