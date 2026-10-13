Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed recent regional developments and Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom during a phone call on Tuesday, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate. The conversation focused on the security situation following recent strikes on Saudi territory that resulted in casualties.

Erdogan strongly condemned the attacks carried out by Houthi rebels and expressed his sorrow over the loss of life, the directorate said in a statement posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. He conveyed his condolences to the Saudi leadership and people regarding the victims of the aggression.

Ankara affirms solidarity with Riyadh

The Turkish president emphasized that Türkiye would continue to stand by Saudi Arabia during this challenging period, expressing confidence that the kingdom would overcome the threat. The call highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two regional powers on security matters amid heightened tensions in the Gulf.

The conversation comes as Ankara and Riyadh continue to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties following years of strained relations over regional policy differences. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional stability and mutual support against threats to sovereignty, according to the Turkish presidency.