President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received credentials from ambassadors representing India, Mali, the Netherlands, El Salvador and Nigeria during a ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Tuesday. Indian Ambassador Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Malian Ambassador Oumarou Maiga, Dutch Ambassador Alle Dorhout, Salvadoran Ambassador Eduardo Alfonso G. Grande and Nigerian Ambassador Saidu Usman Nasamu Dakingari presented their letters of credence to formally accredit their missions in Türkiye.

The ambassadors introduced embassy staff and family members to the Turkish president before posing for commemorative photographs at the palace.

Diplomatic consultations

Following the credential presentations, Erdogan held separate meetings with each of the five envoys to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation frameworks. The individual consultations covered trade partnerships and regional developments, according to sources at the Presidency.

Credential ceremonies serve as the formal protocol establishing diplomatic relations between the Turkish presidency and newly appointed envoys. Tuesday's presentations reflected Ankara's ongoing engagement with partners across Africa, Asia and Europe.