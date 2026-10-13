Mustafa Giray Jezel, program coordinator in South Sudan for the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), formally handed over 150 desks to Mahad Primary School in Juba, describing the donation as part of the agency's sustained commitment to educational development in the East African nation. The ceremony marked another step in TIKA's efforts to improve classroom conditions for pupils facing economic hardship.

"We are here handing over 150 desks for school pupils. We hope it will help create an even more conducive environment for the learners. The Turkish agency is ready to support education in South Sudan," Jezel said during the ceremony. He noted that the visit represented an ongoing education support project, adding that he would return to the school when additional TIKA initiatives are implemented.

"One cannot stress enough the importance of education. We appreciate Mahad Primary School for opening their doors. We are providing school desks to help achieve success in school; we want individuals to serve themselves and the country," Jezel stated.

Institution Welcomes Support

Al-Nur Kur, director of the Mahad Institute, emphasized the critical nature of TIKA's assistance for achieving educational success at the primary level. He noted that the school serves numerous learners whose families have been buffeted by persistent economic shocks, leading to a shortage of desks that had complicated daily instruction.

"We are supported with school desks, and that eases the burden for the parents. We are not charging money; we want children to learn. We provide an opportunity for every child to learn," Kur said. He added that removing the financial burden of furniture allows parents to focus on sustaining their children's attendance without worrying about material costs.

Development Portfolio

TIKA's projects in South Sudan primarily focus on vocational training alongside initiatives strengthening administrative and social infrastructure, healthcare services, and the provision of clean water through borehole drilling. These programs form part of Türkiye's broader development cooperation framework across the African continent.