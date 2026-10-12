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Turkish president condemns Riyadh airport attack, backs Saudi Arabia

Turkish president condemns Riyadh airport attack, backs Saudi Arabia

Elif Şanlı
21:36, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 21:37, 12/10/2026, Monday
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Turkish president condemns Riyadh airport attack, backs Saudi Arabia
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends press conference after Cabinet Meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on October 12, 2026.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned the Houthi attack on Riyadh’s main airport, which reportedly killed 12 people and left hundreds injured. Expressing Türkiye’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to regional peace and stability, while announcing that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will soon be submitted to parliament for domestic approval.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has voiced Türkiye’s support for Saudi Arabia following a deadly Houthi attack on the main airport in Riyadh, which left 12 people dead and hundreds wounded. Addressing the incident after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye stands alongside the Saudi people in the face of attacks he described as “unlawful and inhumane.”

Condolences for victims of Riyadh attack

Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed, including pilgrims travelling to perform Umrah, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. He also wished those injured in the attack a swift recovery, underlining the human cost of the violence in the Saudi capital.

Türkiye reiterates call for regional stability

Reaffirming Ankara’s position on regional security, Erdoğan said Türkiye seeks peace and stability throughout the region. He emphasized that lasting peace should be built on “regional ownership,” reflecting Türkiye’s stated approach to addressing regional challenges through the involvement of countries in the region.

Mecca defense pact moves towards parliamentary approval

Erdoğan also announced that preparations were underway to submit the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement to the Turkish parliament in the coming days. Signed in August by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the agreement is set to undergo the domestic approval process in Türkiye, marking a further step in security cooperation among the three countries.

Titles :ErdoğanRiyadhHouthiTürkiyeSaudi Arabia
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