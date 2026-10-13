Türkiye’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday demanded that Israel cease its “reckless acts” in Syria and fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, warning that violations of Syrian sovereignty threaten regional stability and economic recovery efforts. Ahmet Yildiz told a Security Council session that Israel’s recent resumption of activities along the so-called “Sufa 53 line” in Quneitra represents a deliberate attempt to undermine the accord and impose a fait accompli on the ground.

“Lasting stability is essential for Syria to rebuild its economy, attract investment, and participate in regional energy and connectivity projects,” Yildiz said, adding that the situation is particularly alarming in southern Syria where military incursions and expansionist rhetoric are escalating. “These reckless acts must stop,” he stated, urging Israel to comply with Security Council Resolution 497 and withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan.

Territorial integrity and counter-terrorism

Yildiz stated that “the dissolution of the so-called SDF has opened a new chapter in the integration process,” adding that remaining arrangements should be finalized without delay to reinforce sovereignty and social cohesion. He described the fight against terrorism as a critical priority and welcomed Damascus’ cooperation with the global coalition for the enduring defeat of ISIS (Daesh), noting that security and economic recovery must advance hand in hand.

Refugee returns and Syrian response

The Turkish envoy said the number of Syrians under temporary protection in Türkiye has decreased from more than 4 million to approximately 2.2 million, though returns remain gradual due to economic conditions, security concerns and Israeli incursions. Addressing the same session, Syria’s UN representative Ibrahim Olabi said those claiming to seek security “should not be killing Syrian citizens within Syrian territory,” adding that “there is only one path towards security, which is international legitimacy and the resolutions of the (UN Security) Council.”