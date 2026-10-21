Türkiye urges Belgium to act against FETO, PKK terror groups

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek, and Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci on Tuesday pressed their Belgian counterparts in Brussels to take concrete measures against terrorist organizations operating from Belgian territory, urging the extradition of FETO suspects and closer judicial cooperation to combat cross-border organized crime and irregular migration.

FETO extradition demands

Justice Minister Gurlek stressed the importance of cooperation against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye that killed 253 people and injured thousands. "We expect our ally Belgium to take concrete and effective measures against FETO's organization in its own country," Gurlek said, urging Belgian authorities to closely examine front associations, educational institutions, and civil society structures linked to the network. He also called for the extradition of FETO members to Türkiye and the timely processing of judicial assistance requests, emphasizing that international protection mechanisms should not be allowed to undermine extradition proceedings involving people wanted for serious crimes.

Judicial cooperation on organized crime

Gurlek highlighted the need for closer cooperation against cross-border organized crime, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering, citing a September operation coordinated by prosecutors in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir against a criminal organization found to be operating from Belgium. "Lasting and effective results in combating terrorism can only be achieved through strong international cooperation," he said. Following the meeting, Gurlek held bilateral talks with Belgian Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden and invited her to visit Türkiye, noting that stronger communication between ministries and more effective use of existing legal instruments are essential to achieving concrete results.

'No safe haven' for terrorists

Interior Minister Ciftci likewise called for a coordinated international response to terrorism, stating that no distinction should be made between terrorist organizations and none should be shown any tolerance. "No country should allow its territory to become a safe haven for terrorist groups operating against another country," he said. Ciftci specifically urged Belgium to take concrete action against groups linked to the PKK and FETO, including closing affiliated institutions and responding positively to Türkiye's extradition requests, noting that "this group has unfortunately been using Belgium almost as a refuge."

Migration and security measures

Ciftci also stressed the importance of repatriating foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin to prevent ISIS (Daesh) from regaining a foothold in the region, and called for closer cooperation between the two countries' justice ministries and Interpol units to locate suspected criminal group leaders believed to be in Belgium. Addressing irregular migration, he said Türkiye had strengthened its land and maritime measures to curb migration flows and disrupt smuggling networks, calling for greater cooperation with EU countries, support for voluntary returns, and increased resettlement quotas. He stressed that lasting progress requires international solidarity and a fairer sharing of responsibility.