The United States Geological Survey recorded a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Panama on Monday, locating the epicenter 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of Rio Grande at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor struck approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital Panama City, according to the agency's preliminary data.

No casualties reported

Panama's civil protection agency conducted initial assessments following the tremor and found no reports of casualties or property damage, the agency said. Officials continued to monitor affected areas across the western provinces as smaller aftershocks remained possible, according to local authorities.

October disaster recalled

The Monday earthquake came less than two months after a significantly stronger 7.7-magnitude temblor struck the country on October 9, an event that injured 30 people and left hundreds homeless. That earlier quake had caused substantial damage to infrastructure and displaced communities across the Central American nation.