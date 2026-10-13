Arab carriers suspend Riyadh flights after Houthi attacks

Bahrain’s Gulf Air, Qatar Airways and the United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways announced Monday the immediate suspension of flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport — the kingdom’s second-busiest aviation hub — killed 14 people and injured more than 300, forcing Saudi authorities to extend the facility's closure indefinitely.

Airlines ground Riyadh routes

Gulf Air said it had canceled all services to and from the Saudi capital between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17, citing operational disruptions at the facility. Qatar Airways also suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam on Monday, while Etihad announced the cancellation of Abu Dhabi-Riyadh routes until Oct. 19 and selected Abu Dhabi-Jeddah flights through Thursday, according to separate statements.

Kuwait Airways and EgyptAir had already halted connections from Cairo and Alexandria to Riyadh over the weekend, with the Egyptian carrier saying services would remain suspended until operations resume at the Saudi airport. The UAE-based carrier also canceled Abu Dhabi-Dammam flights scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Attack toll and airport closure

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority said Monday that King Khalid International Airport would remain closed until further notice to complete safety checks and assess operational readiness. The facility suspended flights Saturday after an attack killed 13 people and wounded over 300, followed by a Sunday strike that killed one person and injured more than 10 others.

The assaults have paralyzed traffic at the hub, which serves as a major gateway for millions of passengers annually. Anadolu Agency tallies indicate that Houthi attacks have targeted five Saudi airports in 10 strikes since Oct. 5, killing 20 people and injuring hundreds while causing material damage to civilian aviation infrastructure.

Yemen conflict escalation

The strikes come amid continued military escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including coordinated attacks on energy installations and aviation facilities across the kingdom. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Iranian-backed group since March 2015.

The Houthis seized control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting the intervention of the Saudi-led alliance the following year. The group has periodically targeted Saudi airports and oil facilities as part of its campaign against the coalition.