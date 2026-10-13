Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Tuesday described Türkiye as a vital partner for reducing Europe's strategic dependencies, calling for expanded economic cooperation beyond trade toward joint production and investment in defense, energy and digital technologies.

Gateway to regional markets

Speaking at the EU-Türkiye Business Summit in Brussels, Prevot said changing global dynamics and the war in Ukraine had exposed Europe's economic vulnerabilities and disrupted critical supply chains. "Türkiye has an important role to play, not only as an industrial market but also as a gateway to markets in the wider region," he said, stressing Ankara's manufacturing expertise and its connections to neighboring economies in Asia and the Middle East.

European companies are increasingly seeking reliable partners closer to home as they reconsider manufacturing and storage locations, Prevot noted. He described Türkiye as a NATO ally, an EU candidate country and a major industrial economy that bridges three continents, saying its capabilities could significantly strengthen the resilience of European supply chains against future shocks.

Beyond trade to joint production

Prevot called for stronger cooperation between Brussels and Ankara in economic security, defense, innovation, clean energy and digital technologies. "Our economic relationship should no longer be limited to buying and selling goods. We should also be developing, producing, and investing together," he said.

The Belgian foreign minister also voiced support for modernizing the EU-Türkiye Customs Union, which has governed bilateral trade for approximately three decades but requires updating to reflect current global economic realities. He emphasized that geographical proximity offers strategic value, particularly in industrial sectors where European governments are actively seeking to reduce external dependencies.

Belgian economic mission results

Prevot highlighted the results of a Belgian economic mission to Istanbul and Ankara in May, which brought together more than 400 business leaders and government officials. Belgian and Turkish companies signed 33 agreements during the visit, covering defense, aerospace, energy and advanced technology, he said, describing the outcome as encouraging for future collaboration.

The second edition of the EU-Türkiye Business Summit has convened leading figures from business, government and civil society to explore how Brussels and Ankara can transform deep economic interdependence into strategic resilience. The event follows the May mission that produced bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening industrial cooperation between the two countries.