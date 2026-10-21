Ben-Gvir mocks Gazans in AI video ahead of Israel elections

AI video depicts Gaza as 'ghost town' in 2030

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday released an AI-generated campaign video depicting the Gaza Strip as a devastated ghost town in 2030. The clip boasts of widespread destruction inflicted by his government while mocking Palestinian residents who remain in the enclave ahead of parliamentary elections. The far-right Jewish Power leader posted the clip on social media platform X, presenting a vision of schools, infrastructure and ports reduced to rubble.

A scene featuring a donkey displays the message: “You’d have to be a donkey to stay in Gaza,” according to the footage, mocking those who refuse to leave the territory. Ben-Gvir has repeatedly demanded the occupation of Gaza, the displacement of its Palestinian population and the establishment of Israeli settlements on the territory, positions he has championed throughout his tenure as national security minister.

War devastation and election context

Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 victims and injured over 175,000 since October 2023, destroying 90% of civilian infrastructure in the territory. Despite a ceasefire taking effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued shelling and demolishing Palestinian structures, further expanding the destruction across the enclave while Arab parties accuse Ben-Gvir of exploiting the violence to rally support and intimidate Arab voters.

Israel is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 27, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc competing against opposition parties. A Channel 12 poll published Monday projected 55 seats for opposition parties and 51 for the ruling coalition, leaving both short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.