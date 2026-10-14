



US Central Command on Tuesday flatly rejected claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that it controls the Strait of Hormuz and would sink any approaching American warships, asserting instead that Washington and its regional partners maintain full authority over the strategic chokepoint. The military command disputed recent remarks by an Iranian navy commander who asserted Tehran's dominance over the vital passage, declaring that US forces had assisted Gulf partners in transporting more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the strait on Monday alone.

"IRGC's navy commander has no navy. American forces and regional partners clearly control the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement posted to social media platform X, emphasizing that American naval assets continue to ensure freedom of navigation through the critical waterway.

Strategic waterway tensions

The statement came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran regarding control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil shipments that has long served as a flashpoint between the adversaries. Iranian officials have periodically threatened to disrupt shipping through the narrow channel, which handles approximately one-fifth of global petroleum exports from major Gulf producers.

Control of the strategic chokepoint remains a persistent priority for US naval operations in the region, with Washington maintaining a significant military presence to safeguard commercial traffic through the congested waterway. Roughly one-fifth of global petroleum consumption passes through the strait, making its security critical to international energy markets and regional stability.