Erdogan meets Kuwait crown prince at UN General Assembly

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah for closed-door talks at the Turkevi Center in New York on Monday, as world leaders convened for the UN General Assembly's high-level General Debate.

Diplomatic venue

The meeting occurred at the Turkevi Center — situated directly across from UN headquarters in Manhattan — which serves as a diplomatic hub for Ankara during the annual gathering of world leaders. Sheikh Sabah arrived for the closed-door consultation as the 81st session's high-level debate got underway.

Bilateral framework

Ankara and Kuwait City maintain multifaceted relations rooted in shared cultural and historical ties that have fostered deep governmental cooperation over decades. Bilateral momentum has increased significantly in recent years through reciprocal high-level visits and numerous cooperation agreements signed during those diplomatic exchanges.

UN gathering

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened earlier this month, drawing heads of state to New York for the General Debate that serves as the annual diplomatic calendar's centerpiece. Sheikh Sabah is leading Kuwait's delegation to the world body during the intensive week of multilateral consultations.