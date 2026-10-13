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EU chief condemns Black Sea drone strikes on merchant ships

EU chief condemns Black Sea drone strikes on merchant ships

Elif Şanlı
11:45, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:48, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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EU chief condemns Black Sea drone strikes on merchant ships
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday strongly condemned drone attacks on merchant vessels near Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, warning that the strikes endanger civilian crews and threaten regional security while calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday strongly condemned drone attacks on merchant vessels near Bulgaria's coast, declaring the Black Sea "another front of escalation" in the war in Ukraine and demanding accountability for the strikes that endangered civilian crews.

'Unacceptable' escalation

Von der Leyen said in a post on X: "The Black Sea has become another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine. This is unacceptable." She noted that the attacks threatened regional security and endangered crew members, expressing solidarity with Sofia and adding: "Those responsible should be held accountable."

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev confirmed the attacks occurred early Tuesday. He stated that his government had informed representatives to NATO and the EU and was seeking international support to determine the origin of the drones. The premier noted that maritime and air surveillance would be strengthened and that the Russian ambassador would be summoned for talks.

Vessels struck off Bulgarian coast

Radev said a distress call was received at 1:30 am local time (2230GMT Monday) from the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3, located 18 nautical miles east of Byala. According to its crew, the Ukrainian-owned vessel registered in Odesa was struck on its deck and side by three aerial drones, though all 15 crew members — seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis — were safely evacuated to the port of Varna. Five sailors received medical assistance, according to the premier.

The Bulgarian leader reported that a second vessel was struck 17 nautical miles east of Krapets and subsequently sank, with one crew member rescued. "We do not have clear and conclusive evidence to attribute responsibility to either side," he said. Bulgaria continues to investigate the incidents as tensions persist in the Black Sea maritime corridor.

Titles :ursula von der leyenrumen radevblack seabulgariaukraine wardrone attacksnatomerchant vessels
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