European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic defended the European Commission's "Made in EU" proposals on Tuesday against concerns raised by some member states, arguing the initiative aims to bolster the bloc's competitiveness amid volatile global trade conditions.

Member states divided over eligibility

Speaking at a news conference alongside Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat following the High-Level EU-Türkiye Trade Dialogue in Brussels, Sefcovic stated the proposals emerged from a thorough reflection on how to respond to new global trade realities. "Many of the proposals which you highlighted are currently in the legislative process, so they go through the usual procedures when they're discussed in the parliament, in the (European) Council, but I believe that the goal is the same: to make sure that Europe is more competitive, stronger, and better fit for the current very volatile trade world," he said, pointing to concerns about state subsidies and trade-distorting practices. The initiative has exposed sharp differences among EU member states regarding which countries should qualify for the label, with France favoring an EU-only approach while Germany advocates extending eligibility to trusted trade partners including the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan — potentially including Türkiye.

Customs cooperation breakthrough

Sefcovic announced that Ankara had introduced several transparency measures to address long-standing EU concerns regarding TAREKS, Türkiye's import control system, making it easier for European exporters to navigate. He also confirmed that a Mutual Recognition Agreement covering their respective Authorised Economic Operator programs was published in the EU's Official Journal, allowing trusted traders on both sides to benefit from accelerated border procedures. "This is a real step forward for smooth trade flows and customs cooperation within the current Customs Union framework," Sefcovic said, adding that the EU remains committed to free and fair trade while seeking new mechanisms to address unfair competition.

Ankara presses for industrial partnership

Bolat stressed that Türkiye should be fully integrated into the EU's new industrial strategies from the outset, arguing that the two sides' economies have become deeply interconnected through three decades of the Customs Union. Türkiye is not merely a trading partner but an "indispensable part" of Europe's production ecosystem and value chains, he said, citing the automotive sector as a key example of this integration. The minister urged Brussels to consider Türkiye a partner country, or equivalent partner, under the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act and the "Made in EU" initiative. The High-Level Trade Dialogue took place on Tuesday as both sides seek to expand cooperation in green and digital transitions.