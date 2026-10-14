Home
World
Europe
EU defends 'Made in EU' plan as Türkiye seeks inclusion

EU defends 'Made in EU' plan as Türkiye seeks inclusion

Elif Şanlı
09:28, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 09:35, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
EU defends 'Made in EU' plan as Türkiye seeks inclusion
European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic defended the bloc's "Made in EU" initiative against member state criticism during high-level talks with Ankara, while Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat urged Brussels to recognize Türkiye as an indispensable industrial partner.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic defended the European Commission's "Made in EU" proposals on Tuesday against concerns raised by some member states, arguing the initiative aims to bolster the bloc's competitiveness amid volatile global trade conditions.

Member states divided over eligibility

Speaking at a news conference alongside Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat following the High-Level EU-Türkiye Trade Dialogue in Brussels, Sefcovic stated the proposals emerged from a thorough reflection on how to respond to new global trade realities. "Many of the proposals which you highlighted are currently in the legislative process, so they go through the usual procedures when they're discussed in the parliament, in the (European) Council, but I believe that the goal is the same: to make sure that Europe is more competitive, stronger, and better fit for the current very volatile trade world," he said, pointing to concerns about state subsidies and trade-distorting practices. The initiative has exposed sharp differences among EU member states regarding which countries should qualify for the label, with France favoring an EU-only approach while Germany advocates extending eligibility to trusted trade partners including the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan — potentially including Türkiye.

Customs cooperation breakthrough

Sefcovic announced that Ankara had introduced several transparency measures to address long-standing EU concerns regarding TAREKS, Türkiye's import control system, making it easier for European exporters to navigate. He also confirmed that a Mutual Recognition Agreement covering their respective Authorised Economic Operator programs was published in the EU's Official Journal, allowing trusted traders on both sides to benefit from accelerated border procedures. "This is a real step forward for smooth trade flows and customs cooperation within the current Customs Union framework," Sefcovic said, adding that the EU remains committed to free and fair trade while seeking new mechanisms to address unfair competition.

Ankara presses for industrial partnership

Bolat stressed that Türkiye should be fully integrated into the EU's new industrial strategies from the outset, arguing that the two sides' economies have become deeply interconnected through three decades of the Customs Union. Türkiye is not merely a trading partner but an "indispensable part" of Europe's production ecosystem and value chains, he said, citing the automotive sector as a key example of this integration. The minister urged Brussels to consider Türkiye a partner country, or equivalent partner, under the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act and the "Made in EU" initiative. The High-Level Trade Dialogue took place on Tuesday as both sides seek to expand cooperation in green and digital transitions.

Titles :maros sefcovicomer bolateuropean unionmade in eucustoms uniontürkiye eu tradetareksindustrial accelerator act
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026