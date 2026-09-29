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Fire disrupts gas supplies to power stations in eastern Syria

Fire disrupts gas supplies to power stations in eastern Syria

Elif Şanlı
09:05, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 09:05, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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Fire disrupts gas supplies to power stations in eastern Syria
File photo

A fire reportedly linked to sabotage damaged a gas pipeline in eastern Syria on Monday, interrupting deliveries from the Jbessa gas plant to power-generation facilities. The incident occurred along the pipeline connecting Al-Shoula and Deir ez-Zor, while emergency crews moved to contain the blaze and isolate the damaged section.

Hisham al-Saleh, a gas-sector official with the Syrian Petroleum Company, said the incident forced authorities to halt gas transmission from the Jbessa facility toward electricity plants. The interruption could affect fuel supplies used for power generation in the region.

According to Syria’s official SANA news agency, the fire broke out on the pipeline near Al-Shoula. Authorities treated the affected section separately as gas pressure in the surrounding area fell.

Firefighters work to contain blaze

Specialist firefighting teams were deployed to isolate the damaged portion of the pipeline before continuing operations to put out the flames. The response was aimed at preventing the fire from spreading while allowing crews to work safely around the gas infrastructure.

Local sources had earlier told Anadolu that Syrian civil defense personnel were sent to the area near Al-Shoula after the blaze was reported. No further details on casualties or the extent of physical damage were immediately provided.

Jbessa plant supplies regional power network

The Jbessa facility is part of Syria’s energy infrastructure, with gas from the plant supplying electricity-generation stations. The pipeline disruption therefore adds pressure to an energy system already facing significant infrastructure challenges.

SANA attributed the incident to sabotage, although the report provided no further details on who may have been responsible or how the damage occurred.

Titles :Syriagaspipelinesabotageenergy
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