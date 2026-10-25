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Four Palestinians killed in latest Israeli Gaza attacks

Four Palestinians killed in latest Israeli Gaza attacks

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09:48, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:29, 25/10/2026, Sunday
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Four Palestinians killed in latest Israeli Gaza attacks
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Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that four Palestinians, including two women and a child, were killed and eight others wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as violations of the ceasefire agreement continued unabated.

Four Palestinians, among them two women and a minor, were killed and eight others wounded in Israeli military attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, medical sources told Anadolu Agency, as persistent violations of the ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10 continued to erode the fragile truce.

Casualties in central and southern Gaza

A Palestinian child died from wounds sustained by Israeli army gunfire in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, medical officials said. In the southern part of the enclave, a Palestinian woman was killed by army gunfire west of Khan Younis. Another woman identified as Fatima Abu Laban was shot dead in the Tal al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, while a separate incident in the same area left a woman wounded in the neck.

Attacks on Gaza City and refugee camps

Mohammad Anan al-Rawagh, a young Palestinian, was killed and three others wounded — one seriously — in an Israeli strike on the al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City, according to the sources. In the central Gaza Strip, three Palestinians sustained injuries of varying severity when Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Deir al-Balah and the al-Maghazi refugee camp. Two other Palestinians were wounded by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone east of al-Musaddar village, near Deir al-Balah.

Drone strikes and naval bombardment

Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at passersby near Palestine Stadium in the al-Rimal neighborhood. Early Saturday, Israeli drones dropped explosive boxes on homes evacuated by their residents near areas under military control in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, coinciding with heavy gunfire from military vehicles in the surrounding area. Israeli naval vessels also fired gunshots and shells toward Gaza City's coastline, though no injuries were reported from the maritime assault.

Death toll and infrastructure damage

Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, according to local medical authorities. More than 1,500 people have been killed since the ceasefire agreement took effect last year, while the offensive has caused widespread destruction affecting around 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure.

Titles :gaza strippalestineisraelgaza ceasefiredeir al-balahkhan younisbeit lahiapalestinian casualties
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