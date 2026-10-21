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France announces ‘massive’ security deployment for weekend protests

France announces ‘massive’ security deployment for weekend protests

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10:25, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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France announces ‘massive’ security deployment for weekend protests
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Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu told lawmakers that the government will deploy massive security forces for Saturday's nationwide demonstrations, as authorities extend overnight curfews and restrict fuel transport in the capital to prevent a repeat of weekend violence.

Government announces 'massive' deployment

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on Tuesday that the government will deploy massive security forces for nationwide protests planned for Saturday, describing the move as the "second phase" of mobilization against demonstrations over the high cost of living. Speaking before the National Assembly, Lecornu said there would be "massive" security deployment for the weekend demonstrations.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez echoed the premier, telling broadcaster BFMTV that authorities would "step up the deployment" in terms of both "resources" and "responsiveness." Officials told local media that additional units would be mobilized to prevent a repeat of weekend violence.

Curfews and transport restrictions

The government also announced that overnight curfews imposed in several cities would be extended for a second night "where the situation requires it," following violent demonstrations across the country over the weekend. The Paris police prefecture issued orders banning the transport of fuel and flammable gas in individual containers through Thursday, aiming to prevent unrest on the sidelines of the mobilizations.

The measures apply across the Paris metropolitan area and include prohibitions on carrying protective equipment within 100 meters of high schools and higher education institutions. Bans on the purchase and possession of pyrotechnic devices also remain in effect throughout the capital region.

Weekend unrest

The security buildup follows widespread demonstrations on Saturday, when approximately 550,000 people participated in 110 protests across France — including 110,000 in Paris alone. Police recorded around 400 arrests nationwide as rallies against the high cost of living turned violent in several urban centers. Authorities remain on high alert ahead of the planned "second phase" of mobilization this weekend.

Titles :sebastien lecornulaurent nunezfranceparisnational assemblycost of living crisissaturday demonstrationsbfmtv
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