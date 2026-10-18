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France arrests over 1,800 as Yellow Vest protests turn violent

France arrests over 1,800 as Yellow Vest protests turn violent

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14:47, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 14:57, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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France arrests over 1,800 as Yellow Vest protests turn violent
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Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Sunday that French authorities arrested more than 1,800 people during nationwide Yellow Vest demonstrations, as clashes and looting left over 500 security personnel injured and prompted an emergency government meeting.

Mass arrests and security toll

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced Sunday on social media platform X that authorities detained approximately 1,800 individuals during and after nationwide Yellow Vest protests, while reporting that more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters sustained injuries amid clashes, arson and widespread looting across France. Paris police announced 855 arrests in the capital alone, while prosecutors separately reported 720 arrests nationwide including 517 people held in custody, adding that figures remained provisional as investigations continued to identify those responsible for the destruction.

Violence and casualties

While the main Paris march proceeded without major incidents, violence erupted on the sidelines of demonstrations in multiple cities, including Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux where masked groups looted shops and damaged buildings, and Limoges where a fire completely devastated the historic city hall. A demonstrator died after collapsing on Boulevard Magenta in central Paris from cardiorespiratory arrest, according to police, while Le Parisien reported that a 17-year-old protester lost a hand when struck by a police grenade in Saint-Etienne.

Government response

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will chair an interministerial crisis meeting at 7 pm on Sunday evening to address the economic impact, insurance procedures and judicial follow-up, and will separately meet with the mayors of Paris, Marseille and Lyon who publicly demanded explanations regarding police resource allocation and the handling of crowd control during the unrest. Lecornu attributed the violence to the "ultra-left," while opposition figures sharply criticized policing tactics and Green politician Marine Tondelier called for Nunez's resignation, as National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet considered establishing a parliamentary commission of inquiry and scheduled talks with parliamentary group leaders for Tuesday.

Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said more than 50 stores had been affected by the disturbances across the country, estimating material damage at several million euros, as several hundred businesses nationwide assessed the costs of Saturday's mobilization against the cost of living. The demonstrations brought together diverse Yellow Vest collectives, trade unions, students and farmers in a show of force, with organizers claiming turnout reached 800,000 nationwide compared to the Interior Ministry's official figure of 550,000, including 110,000 participants in Paris alone.

Titles :laurent nunezsebastien lecornuyellow vestfranceparismarine tondelieralexandre bompardlimogessaint-etienne
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