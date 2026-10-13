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French students stage fifth round of protests over education funding

French students stage fifth round of protests over education funding

Elif Şanlı
15:04, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 15:05, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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French students stage fifth round of protests over education funding
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Thousands of people, carrying placards, march during a demonstration called by education unions and high school representatives amid the third teachers' strike in two weeks in Saint-Etienne, France, on October 13, 2026.

The French Interior Ministry said 30,000 people joined demonstrations at 360 gatherings outside schools on Tuesday, as the fifth round of nationwide student mobilizations demanded increased education funding and condemned police conduct amid reports of injured staff and detained minors.

The French Interior Ministry recorded 30,000 demonstrators at 360 gatherings outside schools on Tuesday as nationwide student protests entered a fifth round of mobilization against education funding cuts, controversial admissions policies and the Parcoursup university platform. The Higher Education Ministry reported that 35% of institutions experienced disruptions including blockades and administrative closures, though student unions claimed the figure reached 90%, according to BFMTV. Marches began in Lyon and Nantes while students blockaded schools in Paris, Rennes and Strasbourg, Le Parisien reported.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray told France Inter that "around 200 establishments are closed," describing the figure as lower than the previous week. He said a consultation platform had received 86,000 contributions and nearly 1,000 contract teachers were being recruited, adding that he would meet with the high school students' union on Thursday.

Violence condemned as Thunberg joins protesters

In Paris, students and teachers formed a peaceful human chain outside the Helene-Boucher high school, though BFMTV reported one student was injured in clashes outside the Assas law faculty. Authorities in Rennes reported a large fire outside the Emile-Zola high school and urged students to stay away from those responsible. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters outside the Paul-Eluard high school in Saint-Denis, telling BFMTV that an "extremely violent" police force was confronting young people demonstrating for "the bare minimum." "This shows everything about the police and who they really protect. Law enforcement is supposed to protect young people," she said.

Thousands detained amid ongoing mobilization

The Education Ministry said 147 education staff had been injured since the movement began, including 20 on Monday alone — five of them school principals — marking the second-highest daily toll for staff since the protests began after October 1. France's Human Rights League (LDH) said it had received around 100 complaints concerning alleged police violence through an online platform launched a week ago, with LDH President Nathalie Tehio condemning police conduct on France Inter and saying security forces viewed young protesters as people "to be repressed rather than protected." President Emmanuel Macron urged demonstrators to remain calm and respect people and property, as more than 6,800 people — overwhelmingly minors — have been detained since the movement began, according to Le Parisien, while the police watchdog IGPN has opened 24 investigations into suspected police violence.

Titles :greta thunbergemmanuel macronedouard geffrayfranceparisstudent protestseducation fundingpolice violenceparcoursup
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