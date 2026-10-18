Iran FM demands 'credible guarantees' for renewed US talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Saturday that Tehran requires "credible guarantees" against future military aggression before resuming negotiations with the United States, citing deep mistrust created by previous diplomatic efforts that were followed by attacks.

Araghchi sets terms for dialogue

Speaking at the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, Araghchi emphasized that Iran "does not accept coercion, threats and intimidation and will not relinquish its sovereign rights under pressure," according to state news agency IRNA. "But it remains ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees," he added.

Araghchi noted that Iran had negotiated "in good faith" over the past two years, but stated that diplomatic efforts were repeatedly followed by military attacks, creating "deep mistrust" over restarting talks without safeguards against recurrence.

Hormuz proposal and stalled Islamabad deal

The foreign minister referred to a seven-day proposal previously conveyed through Qatar under which the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened and normal maritime traffic restored if the necessary conditions were met. He also cited the June 17 Islamabad understanding between Iran and the US, reached through Pakistan's mediation and with Qatar's support.

Maritime traffic recovered to around 60% of its pre-war level within two weeks before implementation of the understanding stalled, Araghchi noted.

Regional conflicts and OIC agenda

On Yemen, Araghchi said the conflict has no military solution and should be resolved through an inclusive political process and negotiations, adding that Iran is ready to help facilitate dialogue between the parties based on a previously agreed peace roadmap. He reiterated Tehran's position on Palestine and called for coordinated action by OIC members to support Palestinian rights.

The two-day OIC foreign ministers' meeting opened in Baghdad on Saturday under the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development." Iraq assumed the organization's rotating presidency from Türkiye at the gathering, which brought together representatives of member states to discuss regional crises, peace and cooperation.