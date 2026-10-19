Iran says 20-30 planes destroyed during war with US, Israel

Iran Air Chief Executive Taher Abdolhai stated on Monday that between 20 and 30 company aircraft were destroyed during the country's war with the United States and Israel, with an additional 70 to 80 planes targeted in the conflict, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Aircraft losses mount

Abdolhai said the carrier had approximately 130 to 140 operational aircraft before hostilities began, but the subsequent destruction has further depleted an already constrained fleet. Israeli attacks caused particularly severe damage to Iran Air aircraft compared to other operators, with some planes struck by single missiles while one was completely destroyed, he noted.

Sanctions and supply constraints

The CEO cited difficulties obtaining spare parts, financial constraints and staffing challenges as major obstacles facing the state-owned carrier, which employs more than 9,000 people. Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and subsequent reimposition of sanctions disrupted planned purchases from Boeing and Airbus, leaving some aircraft grounded and increasing maintenance costs.

Strategic asset concerns

Abdolhai opposed privatizing the national carrier, arguing that Iran Air serves strategic national interests beyond commercial aviation. He stressed the need to improve efficiency as the number of operational aircraft declines, emphasizing the airline's role in maintaining connectivity despite international restrictions.

The remarks come amid the continuing consequences of the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on February 28 and has caused extensive damage to military and civilian infrastructure across the country. US sanctions have restricted Iran's access to new aircraft, spare parts, maintenance services and international financing for years.