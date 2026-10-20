IRGC cites 7 internet cables under Hormuz, warns of new targets

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Monday warned that it would unveil new targets and weapons, highlighting seven major undersea internet cables crossing the Strait of Hormuz during a ceremony at Tehran's Sacred Defense Museum. Spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said the strategic waterway hosts critical communications infrastructure that Tehran could target amid ongoing tensions with the United States, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Strategic Infrastructure Warnings

"Seven major internet cables run beneath the Strait of Hormuz," Mohebbi said, claiming that all internet and commercial data traffic passed through them. "We just want them to know that new targets will be unveiled. New weapons will be unveiled," he added, vowing to drive what he called the remnants of US power out of the region.

Regional Tensions

Earlier this month, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned in an interview with state broadcaster Press TV that Tehran could strike undersea internet cables, data centers and artificial intelligence facilities linked to the US in the event of renewed hostilities. "We have not yet included these assets among our targets," Rezaei said, noting that such infrastructure remained vulnerable to destruction should hostilities resume.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation in the strait, but implementation stalled over disagreements related to security in the waterway.