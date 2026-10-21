Kenya's Health Director General Patrick Amoth on Tuesday confirmed a ninth Ebola infection in the country, bringing the total to nine cases including one death, as authorities emphasized all infections remain confined to a single cluster with no evidence of community transmission.

Cluster containment and tracing

"The Ministry of Health confirms one further case of the disease, bringing the total to nine (9) confirmed cases, including the first case, who died," Amoth said in a statement, identifying the latest patient as a 24-year-old relative of the first case who tested positive on Oct. 19 while in quarantine. "All nine cases belong to one cluster, and as of today there is no evidence of transmission outside this group," he added, noting that officials had traced and quarantined 134 of 135 contacts, achieving 99.3% coverage above the 85% international benchmark.

Medical response and treatment

The eight surviving Ebola patients were responding positively to treatment under close medical supervision, Amoth stated, as Kenya received 500 doses of medicines and distributed protective equipment to 28 high-risk counties. A dedicated laboratory has been established at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit in Nairobi to test patients without disrupting hospital services, and no infections have occurred within quarantine facilities.

Regional cross-border risks

The first confirmed patient had traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda, arriving in Nairobi on Oct. 3 and dying two days later, as Congo authorities reported more than 9,000 infections and over 4,000 deaths in the second-largest Ebola epidemic on record. Contacts who entered quarantine on Oct. 6 and remain symptom-free would begin returning home on Oct. 25 after completing the 21-day monitoring period, while health officials continue monitoring cross-border transmission risks.