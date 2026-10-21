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Libyan rivals welcome Türkiye maritime deal approval

Libyan rivals welcome Türkiye maritime deal approval

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09:58, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:42, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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Libyan rivals welcome Türkiye maritime deal approval
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Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives unanimously approved a 2019 maritime delimitation agreement with Türkiye on Tuesday, overturning its previous opposition and drawing support from rival political camps who hailed the step as safeguarding sovereign rights in the Mediterranean.


Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a 2019 maritime delimitation agreement with Türkiye, overturning its previous opposition and drawing praise from rival political camps across the divided North African country. The ballot marks a significant shift in the chamber's stance on the accord, which was initially signed in November 2019 but had faced resistance from the eastern administration.

Tripoli welcomes decision

The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity's Foreign Ministry hailed the decision as a positive step toward bilateral relations with Türkiye. The ministry indicated that ratifying the pact would enhance collaborative ties, advance shared objectives, and foster stability alongside regional partnership in the Mediterranean. Libya's High Council of State also backed the vote, describing it as a step toward a unified national position on the country’s sovereign rights and interests.

Calls for implementation

Musa Al-Koni, vice chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, indicated that ratifying the accord would secure Libya’s maritime rights and further its Mediterranean interests. He called for enhanced interaction between the legislature and Ankara to execute the pact and broaden collaboration grounded in mutual respect and common interests. Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of Libyan forces in the country’s east, also endorsed the vote, noting it signaled readiness to transcend previous disputes and prioritize national interests.

Strategic significance

Haftar added that the maritime pact could shield Libya’s economic interests while creating fresh avenues for collaboration, investment and enduring partnership with Türkiye. Khaled Al-Mishri, a member of the High Council of State, separately characterized the accord as a strategic measure carrying enduring weight for Libya’s maritime rights and coming generations. Türkiye and Libya initially signed the maritime delimitation pact in November 2019, demarcating the boundaries of their respective maritime jurisdiction zones in the Mediterranean.

Titles :libyatürkiyemaritime dealeastern mediterraneanhouse of representatives libyagovernment of national unitysaddam haftar2019 maritime agreement
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