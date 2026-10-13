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Lula supporters rally in Rio as Bolsonaro campaigns for Brazil runoff

Lula supporters rally in Rio as Bolsonaro campaigns for Brazil runoff

Elif Şanlı
10:50, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:13, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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Lula supporters rally in Rio as Bolsonaro campaigns for Brazil runoff
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Supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gathered Monday along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro to back his reelection bid, as rival Flavio Bolsonaro held separate campaign events ahead of the Oct. 25 presidential runoff following a tight first round that saw neither candidate secure an outright majority.

Supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gathered Monday along Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach to back his reelection bid, rallying along Avenida Atlantica as the campaign entered its final stretch before the Oct. 25 runoff. The demonstration occupied several blocks of the beachfront avenue, according to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, and followed a pro-Lula rally on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo held the previous day.

Opposing visions

Lula framed the election as a choice over workers' rights, stating: "This week will show how my opponent's party will vote: whether it wants workers to work six days and rest one, or give workers two days off," according to Agencia Brasil. The incumbent has emphasized social programs and labor protections throughout the campaign while seeking to consolidate support among the electorate.

Flavio Bolsonaro, representing the conservative movement associated with his father former president Jair Bolsonaro, campaigned Saturday in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, local media reported. Jair Bolsonaro governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022 and remains a central figure in the country's conservative movement, though his son now carries the banner into the runoff.

Tight race heads to runoff

Neither candidate secured an outright majority in the first round held on Oct. 4, forcing the two-man contest scheduled for later this month. Electoral figures showed Bolsonaro received 47.03% of valid votes, while Lula obtained 45.16%, and the Oct. 25 runoff will determine who leads Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, for the next presidential term.

Titles :luiz inacio lula da silvaflavio bolsonarojair bolsonarobrazilrio de janeirocopacabana beachbrazilian electionpresidential runoff
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