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German chancellor urges Iran to end regional destabilization

German chancellor urges Iran to end regional destabilization

Elif Şanlı
14:50, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:52, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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German chancellor urges Iran to end regional destabilization
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned Iran-backed Houthi attacks and demanded Tehran immediately cease its destabilizing activities and unblock maritime routes, telling Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that the Islamic Republic must engage in serious negotiations to end regional tensions.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday urged Iran to halt its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and immediately end maritime blockades affecting global shipping lanes, his office said following a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Houthi attacks condemned

Merz and Mohammed bin Salman discussed the latest attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis, the situation in the Middle East, and ways to end the regional conflict, according to a statement from the German Chancellery. Government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said the chancellor "condemned in the strongest possible terms the latest terrorist attacks carried out by the Iran-backed Houthis." The two leaders agreed that "these attacks must cease immediately," he added.

Strait of Hormuz demands

Merz stressed that maritime blockades imposed by Iran and the Houthis in the Strait of Hormuz and at Bab al-Mandab must end without delay. "Iran must finally engage in serious negotiations and stop destabilizing the region," Kornelius stated. "At the same time, it must open the Strait of Hormuz permanently and without restriction and halt its military nuclear program."

Energy price concerns

The two leaders also discussed the conflict's impact on energy prices in Germany and explored ways to stabilize them, the spokesman noted. The conversation took place amid ongoing concerns over supply chain disruptions affecting European energy markets.

Titles :friedrich merzmohammed bin salmaniransaudi arabiastrait of hormuzhouthismiddle eastgermanybab al-mandab
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