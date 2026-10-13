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Montenegro closes 3 more EU chapters, eyes 2028 membership

Montenegro closes 3 more EU chapters, eyes 2028 membership

Elif Şanlı
12:27, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 12:29, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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Montenegro closes 3 more EU chapters, eyes 2028 membership
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Montenegro provisionally closed three negotiating chapters in economic and monetary policy during an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg, bringing the total to 21, as Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced the government has fulfilled all obligations required for the final phase of accession talks.

Montenegro provisionally closed three negotiating chapters covering economic and monetary policy, statistics, and social policy and employment during an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg on Monday evening, bringing the total number of provisionally closed chapters to 21. Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced the development on X, stating that the three areas represent key pillars of European integration including responsible economic governance and social progress. "At this point, the government of Montenegro has fulfilled literally all obligations within its competence required for the final phase of negotiations," he said, expressing confidence that political consensus would be reached to conclude the process.

Spajic thanked the European Commission and all 27 EU member states while congratulating the working groups involved in the negotiations. "We continue to move forward decisively with our European partners toward Montenegro's full EU membership in 2028," he added.

EU welcomes progress

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos welcomed the progress, noting that reforms under the three chapters would contribute to price stability, provide reliable data for government decision-making and strengthen workers' rights. Kos stated that nearly two-thirds of all negotiating chapters have now been closed, describing the finish line as within reach.

She urged political parties across the government and opposition divide to put citizens' interests first and implement remaining reforms without delay. The commissioner emphasized that political consensus would be vital for completing the remaining chapters and securing accession by the 2028 deadline.

Foreign minister's statement

Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic described the closures as an important step toward strengthening the country's economic system, improving statistical capacities and developing labor market policies. "Every closed chapter represents a concrete result of our work, but also an additional responsibility to continue decisively and with dedication to fulfill all remaining obligations on the European agenda," Ibrahimovic said.

The minister noted that the progress followed a successful Berlin Process ministerial meeting in Przno, where participants expressed strong support for the European future of the Western Balkans. He thanked EU member states and Commissioner Kos for their continued support, reaffirming Podgorica's commitment to completing negotiations.

Accession timeline

Montenegro is widely regarded as the frontrunner for EU membership among Western Balkan candidate countries, having opened all 33 negotiating chapters in its bid to join the bloc by 2028. The Balkan country declared independence from Serbia on June 3, 2006, applied for EU membership in December 2008 and formally launched accession negotiations in June 2012.

The country joined NATO in June 2017 and maintains EU membership as a key foreign policy priority. Accession will ultimately require approval from all EU member states.

Titles :montenegroeuropean unioneumilojko spajicmarta koservin ibrahimovicwestern balkanspodgoricanatoaccession talks
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