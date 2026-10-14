Home
World
Middle East
Netanyahu blocks Palestinian return to West Bank refugee camps

Netanyahu blocks Palestinian return to West Bank refugee camps

Elif Şanlı
09:04, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 09:11, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Netanyahu blocks Palestinian return to West Bank refugee camps
File photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday rejected the return of thousands of displaced Palestinians to refugee camps in the northern West Bank, dismissing them as terrorists and vowing that Israeli forces would maintain permanent control of the area in defiance of a Supreme Court order.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ruled out the return of Palestinians displaced from northern West Bank refugee camps, declaring that Israeli forces would maintain control over the area. He made the comments during a visit near the Tulkarm camp alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior military commanders, according to a video released by his office.

Netanyahu described the camp as a “terrorist stronghold” and claimed that Israeli troops had cleared it under his government’s orders. Referring to a recent Israeli Supreme Court ruling on the return of displaced Palestinians, he said: “These are not residents, these are terrorists.”

Defiance of court order

His remarks came two days after Israel’s Supreme Court ordered the government to provide a timetable for allowing displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in the Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps. The court also demanded that officials examine ways to accelerate the return process, though Israeli forces have prevented thousands of displaced Palestinians from the three camps since early 2025 from returning home. The prime minister insisted that the Israeli army would remain in control of the area, ruling out the presence of any Arab military force west of the Jordan River.

Warnings to Palestinian Authority

Netanyahu also warned of a possible confrontation with Palestinian Authority security forces, suggesting they could turn their weapons against Israel ahead of upcoming elections. He claimed the Israeli military had prepared a response to such a scenario and warned against any attempt to challenge its forces. The Israeli news website Ynet reported, however, that the army had no intelligence indicating that Palestinian Authority security forces were planning such an attack.

Settlements and campaign rhetoric

Netanyahu also reiterated his government’s determination to maintain control over territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. He claimed authorities had established more than 104 settlements and numerous farms across the occupied territory.

In recent weeks, the prime minister has increasingly focused on security issues in his election campaign, portraying himself as best equipped to confront threats. Opposition figures accuse him of exploiting public fears for political gain.

Titles :benjamin netanyahuisraelwest bankpalestinian authoritytulkarmjeninisraeli supreme courtisrael katz
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026