Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ruled out the return of Palestinians displaced from northern West Bank refugee camps, declaring that Israeli forces would maintain control over the area. He made the comments during a visit near the Tulkarm camp alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior military commanders, according to a video released by his office.

Netanyahu described the camp as a “terrorist stronghold” and claimed that Israeli troops had cleared it under his government’s orders. Referring to a recent Israeli Supreme Court ruling on the return of displaced Palestinians, he said: “These are not residents, these are terrorists.”

Defiance of court order

His remarks came two days after Israel’s Supreme Court ordered the government to provide a timetable for allowing displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in the Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps. The court also demanded that officials examine ways to accelerate the return process, though Israeli forces have prevented thousands of displaced Palestinians from the three camps since early 2025 from returning home. The prime minister insisted that the Israeli army would remain in control of the area, ruling out the presence of any Arab military force west of the Jordan River.

Warnings to Palestinian Authority

Netanyahu also warned of a possible confrontation with Palestinian Authority security forces, suggesting they could turn their weapons against Israel ahead of upcoming elections. He claimed the Israeli military had prepared a response to such a scenario and warned against any attempt to challenge its forces. The Israeli news website Ynet reported, however, that the army had no intelligence indicating that Palestinian Authority security forces were planning such an attack.

Settlements and campaign rhetoric

Netanyahu also reiterated his government’s determination to maintain control over territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. He claimed authorities had established more than 104 settlements and numerous farms across the occupied territory.

In recent weeks, the prime minister has increasingly focused on security issues in his election campaign, portraying himself as best equipped to confront threats. Opposition figures accuse him of exploiting public fears for political gain.