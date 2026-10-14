Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman warned on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may order a military strike against Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas before the Oct. 27 general election in a bid to extend his rule, accusing the premier of placing political survival above national security.

Pre-election military fears

Speaking at an event in the central Israeli city of Herzliya, Lieberman — who heads the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party — stated that the prime minister was actively seeking a pre-election military confrontation. "I have no doubt that Netanyahu is actively seeking a military move before the election, whether against Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas," Lieberman said, according to Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. He claimed the prime minister was motivated solely by a desire to remain in power, not by security considerations.

Coalition red lines

The former defense minister also ruled out any possibility of Netanyahu serving in a future opposition-led government, insisting the incumbent had no place in any future administration. "Netanyahu cannot even serve as regional cooperation minister in the government. He has to go," he said, dismissing speculation about post-election power-sharing arrangements.

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, dissolved on July 17 to pave the way for the general election scheduled for Oct. 27. The vote will determine the country's next government amid ongoing regional tensions and Lieberman's warnings about potential military escalation.