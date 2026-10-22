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Opposition accuses Netanyahu of clinging to power at Israel’s expense

Opposition accuses Netanyahu of clinging to power at Israel’s expense

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16:35, 22/10/2026, Thursday
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Opposition accuses Netanyahu of clinging to power at Israel’s expense
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Yair Lapid and Gadi Eisenkot said Benjamin Netanyahu is prioritizing his political survival over national interests, accusing the prime minister of turning Israel’s security into a “farce” and criticizing Defense Minister Israel Katz for threatening to hold opposition figures responsible for future attacks ahead of Tuesday's elections.

Israeli opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of subordinating national security to his political survival, blasting his government’s handling of defense warnings and Defense Minister Israel Katz’s threats against critics ahead of next week’s elections.

Lapid says government turned security into 'farce'

Posting on the social media platform X, Lapid stated that Katz’s remarks constituted an admission of governmental incompetence. "The reckless and hysterical statement made by the defense minister is a gift to Israel’s enemies," he said, accusing the administration of seeking scapegoats to obscure its failures.

Lapid described the defense minister’s comments as an explicit admission of the coalition’s inability to govern the country or provide security for its citizens, adding that Netanyahu’s team was "turning the security of the State of Israel into a farce" in a desperate attempt to avoid defeat at the ballot box.

Eisenkot warns of 'danger to Israel'

Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the opposition Yashar party and previously served as the Israeli army’s chief of staff, said Netanyahu and Katz remaining in office posed a direct threat to the country. In a separate post on X, Eisenkot stated that a defense minister holding political opponents responsible for attacks that have not yet happened represented an "unprecedented decline."

"Every additional day they remain in their positions poses a danger to Israel’s security," Eisenkot said. "In five days, we will put an end to this at the ballot box."

Defense minister blames opposition for future attacks

The condemnations followed a statement issued by Katz earlier on Thursday in which he threatened to hold opposition leaders personally responsible for future violence. "These attacks will be recorded in the names of Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and their other colleagues in the opposition," Katz said, according to his office.

Israeli officials have repeatedly warned of potential Iranian strikes or Israeli operations against Iran in the days leading up to Tuesday’s vote — which will determine whether Netanyahu secures another term after leading the most right-wing government in Israel’s history since December 2022.

Netanyahu faces ICC warrant ahead of vote

Beyond the domestic political contest, Netanyahu faces corruption charges in three separate cases involving allegations of bribery and breach of trust. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the prime minister in 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip, where more than 74,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

Titles :benjamin netanyahuyair lapidgadi eisenkotisrael katzisrael electionsisraeli oppositioninternational criminal courtgaza war
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