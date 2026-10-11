Pakistan condemns deadly Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

Pakistan slams 'unacceptable' strike on civilians

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the Houthi attack on Riyadh's main international airport, which killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300, calling the strike a flagrant violation of international law that threatens regional peace. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Sharif said that "Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability." He added that "such acts of violence, which are a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately," reaffirming Islamabad's "unwavering solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and its "steadfast commitment to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security" under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

Kashmiri leader warns of 'dangerous escalation'

Separately, Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq characterized the assault as a "dangerous escalation that only adds to the suffering of civilians in the region and risks widening an already grave regional crisis," urging all parties to pursue dialogue rather than military action. Farooq called on all sides to exercise restraint and engage in diplomacy to secure a fair resolution and prevent further loss of life, according to statements circulating on social media platforms Sunday.

Airport closure disrupts regional travel

The victims included four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities, with dozens of injured still hospitalized in critical condition. Operations at King Khalid International Airport — the kingdom's main aviation hub — were temporarily suspended following the Saturday attack while officials assessed damage and verified facility safety, prompting Kuwait Airways to cancel its Saturday service to Riyadh and return flights while advising passengers to check with carriers before traveling. The strike came amid heightened tensions following recent Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities.