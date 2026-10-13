Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense authority on Tuesday lifted an emergency alert in the capital Riyadh mere minutes after issuing a warning about an unspecified potential danger, instructing residents to seek immediate shelter and avoid public gatherings until the all-clear was given.

The National Early Warning Platform issued the alert without specifying the nature of the threat. "A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh City to alert of a potential danger," the Civil Defense stated, directing residents to head to the nearest safe place and remain indoors until further notice. Minutes later, the authority declared the danger had passed while urging residents to avoid gathering and filming at incident sites.

Regional security context

The Riyadh warning came less than an hour after Civil Defense announced an all-clear in the Eastern Province following a similar unspecified alert. The authority did not disclose the nature of the danger in either location, maintaining operational secrecy regarding the brief security scares. Residents in both regions had been urged to remain vigilant while officials assessed the potential threats.

The alerts followed threats issued earlier Tuesday by Yemen's Houthi group to target Saudi state oil giant Aramco's headquarters in Dammam, the main airport in Riyadh, and Aramco's refinery in the capital. The Iran-aligned group said it would strike these critical facilities in response to any attack by the Saudi-led coalition on its sites in Sanaa. Saudi authorities have not confirmed any connection between the Houthi threats and Tuesday's emergency warnings.