The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday that its forces destroyed a depot housing 20 ballistic missiles at a mountainous site in northwestern Saada province and struck a ballistic missile launch site in the capital Sanaa, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the strikes in remarks carried by the official news agency. The operation targeted Houthi weapons stockpiles while also eliminating launch capabilities in Sanaa.

Red Sea operations

The announcement came one day after coalition forces conducted strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province on the Red Sea coast. That operation destroyed weapons depots, storage sites for explosive-laden boats and naval mines, al-Maliki said.

Coalition forces also thwarted preparations for imminent attacks targeting waterways in the southern Red Sea, the spokesman added. The operations aim to secure maritime routes along the strategic corridor.

Conflict background

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government. A UN-brokered truce reached in 2022 collapsed in July, and fighting has since intensified.