Senator Sanders slams Trump for backing Netanyahu, demands end to US military aid

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday sharply criticized President Donald Trump for endorsing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election bid, accusing the pair of authoritarian tendencies and demanding an immediate cessation of US military aid to Israel. The Vermont lawmaker took to the social media platform X to voice his opposition, characterizing the endorsement as predictable alignment between controversial leaders. "Trump just endorsed Netanyahu. No surprise. One authoritarian helping another stay in power. Trump and Netanyahu," he said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Sanders warned that continued cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv could contribute to further regional instability. "More war. More destruction. More genocide. We must end the Republican rubber-stamp Congress. We must stop all military aid to Israel," he added, referring to the upcoming electoral contest in the occupied territories. The senator has consistently opposed American military assistance to Israel throughout his career.

Trump Backs Netanyahu Ahead of Elections

Trump on Sunday issued his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of Netanyahu through his Truth Social platform, throwing his weight behind the longtime leader ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 elections. The former president praised Netanyahu's leadership and his security partnership with Washington, particularly regarding efforts to confront Iran. Trump warned that American taxpayers could be forced to shoulder additional burdens if Israeli voters choose alternative leadership.

US Military Aid to Israel

The endorsement comes as Israel prepares for national elections amid ongoing regional tensions. Washington currently provides billions of dollars in military assistance to Tel Aviv annually, support that Sanders and progressive lawmakers have sought to curtail. Netanyahu faces voters later this month seeking to extend his tenure as prime minister despite facing criticism over his handling of security matters.