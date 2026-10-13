Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, Lee stated that diplomatic efforts must consistently protect South Korea's dignity while advancing its strategic interests, according to Yonhap News Agency. "Diplomacy should be pursued in a way that always upholds South Korea's dignity and safeguards its national interests," he said, rejecting any "submissive or kowtowing stance." The president described pragmatism as the fundamental guiding principle of his administration's approach to international relations.

Lee characterized the security alliance with Washington as "very important" and the cornerstone of South Korea's foreign policy framework. He acknowledged that disagreements between allies were inevitable, adding that such differences should be addressed through sustained dialogue and coordination to remain manageable. "Differences should be continuously debated, raised and coordinated," he said.

Intelligence sharing tensions

The presidential remarks followed recent friction over Washington's decision to restrict intelligence sharing regarding North Korean nuclear facilities. The dispute escalated after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young publicly identified Kusong as a suspected uranium enrichment site, a disclosure that reportedly drew objections from US officials who considered the information sensitive. Seoul has maintained that the minister cited only publicly available materials.

South Korean intelligence officials have insisted that broader security cooperation with the United States remains intact despite the specific disagreement over the Kusong facility. Lee's intervention marks the first high-level response from the presidential office since the intelligence dispute became public.