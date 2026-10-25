Storm Boelo cuts power to thousands across UK

Tens of thousands of households across the United Kingdom remained without electricity on Sunday as Storm Boelo — the second named storm to hit the country in three days — brought severe gales and torrential rain to Scotland and Northern Ireland, disrupting road, rail and air travel throughout the weekend.

Transport networks disrupted

The Energy Networks Association, the industry body representing UK power distributors, said in an update that 82,000 customers had no supply as of 8:00 am local time, though crews had restored power to nearly 350,000 properties since Storm Austen struck on Friday. An amber wind warning remained active across Scotland, where wind gusts peaked at 84 miles per hour in Argyll and Bute according to the Met Office, toppling trees and damaging infrastructure.

Road and railway closures plagued the country as fallen cables and debris blocked major routes, while Northern Ireland faced significant aviation disruption with several flights cancelled at Belfast airports and ferry services suspended across the Irish Sea. The Met Office also issued yellow rain warnings for Scotland and northern England, forecasting up to 80 millimetres of precipitation that threatened flooding in vulnerable areas.

Safety warnings issued

Forecasters warned that Boelo presented a danger to life from flying debris and crashing waves, urging residents to remain indoors wherever possible until the storm subsides. The system follows Storm Austen, which lashed southern England on Friday, marking an unusually active start to the winter storm season.